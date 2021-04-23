Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Molly

This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A four-legged hero is changing the lives of young minds at Rich Pond Elementary School in Warren County.

“She services with kids, maybe they have anxiety, students with autism, she’s very good. If our kids need to speak with social services, we’ll send her in with the kids. So it’s kind of a familiar face that they can have without talking to strangers. We use her in multiple capacities also for the staff members. All the employees here and the parents who come in and out. She’s a she’s one of the fan favorites,” said Derick Marr, Principal, Rich Pond Elementary.

COVID-19 has taken a toll on everyone and Molly is there to provide a helping paw for students or faculty that just need a break.

“You can literally see kids who are even kids that are angry, or agitated, come up in their mood and immediately softens. You can talk to them a lot more and reason with them. It just has a calming effect. Then it’s also funny to watch our staff members, they’ll come and say ‘can I just sit down and pet Molly for a while-- It’s just kind of one of those days.’ So she’s definitely a good asset to our school. We’re happy to have her here working and she’s excited to be here. The kids love her,” added Mr. Marr.

Molly had to stay home with Mr. Marr when the pandemic began last year but now she is back doing what she loves to do every day.

“She was missing work and she’s glad to be back in routine as many of our kids are. We have seen an uptick in student needs with anxiety. When she came back, they were happy to see her. We do have kids who just come up and ask to visit with her if they’re having a rough morning or a rough day. They’ll come up and hang out with her for a little bit in the office and then usually they’re good to go. Or we may take a walk outside to let her use the bathroom. I’ll let the kids walk outside with me. They can take a break from whatever’s bothering them and kind of forget about it for a little bit--regather themselves and be able to go back to class and learn,” added Mr. Marr.

For helping students and staff get through tough times and for all her hard work we honor Molly as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“It was a nice surprise. We all had a little cheering section for her and she pranced around. We told her she was a Hometown Hero,” added Mr. Marr.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000