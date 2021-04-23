Kentucky in dire need of foster homes for teens

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local foster agency is raising awareness for the need for foster homes to take in teens.

Necco Foster Care and Counseling will be hosting a ‘Driving for Teens Car Show’ on May 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn parking lot off Cave Mill Road.

“We need homes for these youth. They’ve had some unfortunate circumstances and really would love to get some more homes for them. And it’s just it’s going to be a fun event,” said Jana Jacobson, Home Resource Coordinator for Necco.

The event is free to attend. The first 25 cars will be entered into door prizes of $25 and $50 gift cards with one $100 gift card. The agency will also be handing out goodie bags for participants.

If you have a car that you’d like to get involved in the car show, contact Jana at (270) 781-8112.

Jacobson said there are currently 9,654 kids in Kentucky in the foster care system and a good portion of them are teens.

“Everybody who gets into foster care, they want the younger kids, they think it’ll be you know, easier. They’re intimidated by the older kids, honestly, yeah, they’ll have some behavior issues, but they’ve been through some stuff. They need that safe, loving environment, nurturing, you know, where they can kind of bloom like a flower.”

To become a foster parent or get involved with Necco, visit their website by clicking here.

“With structure, they can be, you know, good kids like any other kid. They’ve been through some stuff. And there’s a wide variety of kids most actually are in care for neglect,” said Jacobson. “And then also educational neglect, where they’ve been truant. And so they come into care. So it’s not necessarily that intimidating, that people think where they’re all acting out.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.