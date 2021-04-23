Kentucky State Fair to be open to the public for 2021 event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say the Kentucky State Fair will be open to the public this year.

A statement from Kentucky Venues said the Kentucky State Fair Board voted Thursday to hold the event Aug. 19-29.

Tickets will go on sale in July. Last year, the event was closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some events were held but only participants were allowed to attend.

Officials are starting to plan for this year’s event and said specific information will be announced later.

The annual event at the fairgrounds in Louisville features shows, exhibits and other entertainment.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)