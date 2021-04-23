Kentucky unemployment rates fell in 81 out of 120 counties in the last year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Center for Statistics says unemployment rates fell in 81 of the state’s 120 counties between March 2020 and March 2021.

The center says jobless rates rose in 31 counties and stayed the same in eight counties.

The state’s lowest jobless rates were in Oldham, Todd and Woodford counties at 3.8% each.

The center says Magoffin County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 13.6%. It was followed by Harlan County at 9.4%.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted, preliminary unemployment rate last month was 5%.

