Logan County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a juvenile who left his foster home Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, 15-year-old Jonathan Sierra-Carrillo left his foster home on Dogwood Way in Auburn around 9:15 Friday morning.

Sierra-Carrillo is believed to be five feet six inches tall, about 120 pounds with black shaggy hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light-colored jeans and was carrying a black backpack. Officials say he was possibly seen walking on Bowling Green Road in the area of Champion Pet Foods.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call (270) 726-4911.

