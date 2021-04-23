Make wishes come true at Walk for Wishes in Bowling Green, May 15th

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time, Make-A-Wish® Kentucky Walk For Wishes® is going statewide to make a big impact for children with critical illnesses!

Participants have the option to walk in person at Beech Bend Park in Bowling Green, at Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay in Louisville, at Evans Orchard in Lexington, or in their own neighborhood the morning of Saturday, May 15 th .

“No matter where you choose to walk, we’ll be taking steps together on May 15th to make wishes come true,” said Western Kentucky & Southern Indiana Senior Advancement Officer Lisa Reeves. “By lacing up your sneakers on walk day, you’ll help deliver hope, strength, and joy to kids who need it most.”

Every year, hundreds of Make-A-Wish families and supporters gather for the family friendly Walk For Wishes, a chance to celebrate all the incredible wishes from the past year and fundraise to make more life-changing wishes come true.

All the money we raise at Walk For Wishes will help grant more wishes for Kentucky kids, which means your support helps children and families right here in our communities.

Our guiding principle is to make decisions in the best interest of the health and safety of our wish kids and their families.

We’re taking extra safety precautions this year to keep all walkers safe.

This year, we’re doing a staggered start.

Once registered, all participants will receive a specific walk reservation time between 8:00 and 10:00 a.m. via email the week before the walk.

Start times for each walk group will be at least every five minutes to allow for social distancing.

Please don’t plan to arrive at your walk location until 15 minutes before your scheduled start time.

Before attending this year’s walk, please do a symptom check at home, and don’t forget your mask! If you feel sick on walk day, please do not attend.

Make-A-Wish is following all state and local safety guidelines, and all groups will be asked to stay eight feet apart at all times.

We’ll have plenty of hand sanitizer on-site, but don’t forget to thoroughly wash your hands before coming.

REGISTER NOW for Kentucky Walk for Wishes! Media Contact: Katie Ferrell Marketing & Communications Manager (614) 495-3713 kferrell@oki.wish.org

WHAT: Kentucky Walk For Wishes in Bowling Green

WHEN: Saturday, May 15th 8:30 Registration 9:30 Walk Kick-Off

WHERE: Beech Bend Park; 798 Beech Bend Park Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101

CONTACT: Sr. Advancement Officer Lisa Reeves; lreeves@oki.wish.org Office 364-202-4404 Cell 270-570-0632

REGISTER TODAY! oki.wish.org/kywalk

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.