‘Realtors Hope for Hunger’ camps out for donations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green organization is taking fundraising to the next level.

Realtors Hope for Hunger is gathering food donations over a three-day campout. Friday morning, the group held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the fundraiser’s tenth year.

REALTORS® Hope for Hunger weekend is finally here! We will be camped out on Campbell Lane between FirstBank & Trees N... Posted by Realtor Association of Southern Kentucky, Inc. on Friday, April 23, 2021

To date, they’ve raised 3.1 million servings of food for local schools and Hotel Inc. In attendance, they’ve had Feeding America, the local school systems and city commissioners to bring awareness.

”There’s no too small amount of donation you can bring. Honestly, everything helps. We’re going to be packing up food and putting everything on that Feeding America truck, so every little bit really does help. So if you want to just run to Kroger and grab some things and come back in and see us, we’d be more than happy to take it,” says the chair of the community service committee, Brooke Vinson.

Vinson says canned goods make the best donations, but they have also accepted other donations, like clothes, in the past.

