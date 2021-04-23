Sheriff: Beaver Dam man arrested after sexually assaulting child

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - Earlier in January, detectives with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office said they began investigating allegations that Dylan Kade Gregory of Beaver Dam sexually assaulted a juvenile under the age of 16 multiple times.

Gregory was arrested by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, and was charged with the following;

Rape, 1st Degree

Rape, 1st Degree (attempt)

Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree (20 counts)

Gregory was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

A mugshot was not available.

