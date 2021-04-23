Soggy for Saturday, Super for Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It took some doing, but overcast skies finally gave way to sunshine Friday afternoon. But a storm system advancing in from the Southern Plains means wet weather for our Saturday!

Saturday will be soggy with widespread rain through much of our day. Rainfall amounts between a half an inch to an inch with locally higher amounts are possible. When it isn’t raining, it will be cloudy and cool with high temperatures only in the upper 50s and low 60s. The showers end early Saturday evening before drier and warmer air moves in! Sunday will have high temperatures in the upper 60s with clouds slowly decreasing during the day. Monday next week will really get warmer with high temperatures rising into the mid-to-upper 70s under mostly sunny skies with a pattern switch! Tuesday will crack into the low 80s along with breezy southwesterly winds and afternoon clouds! By Wednesday, moisture is expected to return with temperatures staying warm in the mid 70s with continued breezy winds. Unsettled weather continues Thursday into Friday.

Over the long range, temperatures are expected to be near or slightly above normal for the first week of May along with seasonable moisture (not completely dry, but not looking too wet either) in south-central Kentucky! Stay with us on 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest conditions and forecast for the Commonwealth!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Rain likely, thunder possible. High 62, Low 45, winds E-9

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 69, Low 44, winds N-6

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, much warmer. High 78, Low 56, winds S-8

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 61

Today’s Low: 42

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 48

Record High: 95 (1925)

Record Low: 29 (1986)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.60″ (-2.62″)

Yearly Precip: 18.08″ (+2.88″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:28 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 16/ Small Particulate Matter: 38)

UV Index: Low (2)

Pollen Count: High (9.2 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1960 Mold Spore Count)

