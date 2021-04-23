Sources: UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in Los Angeles

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our sister station WKYT has confirmed former UK men’s basketball player Terrence Clarke has died in Los Angeles. He was 19 years old.

Sources tell us the NBA Draft prospect was killed in a crash after reportedly working out with BJ Boston. We have also confirmed that with the Valley Traffic Division of Los Angeles Police.

The sergeant tells us the accident happened at 2:10 PT on Winnetka Avenue.

LAPD says Clarke was traveling at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light, hit another car turning left, and continued on to then hit a pole and block wall. Police say Clarke was not wearing his seatbelt properly.

Police say he was the only person in the car.

“I am absolutely gutted and sick tonight,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. “A young person who we all love has just lost his life too soon, one with all of his dreams and hopes ahead of him. Terrence Clarke was a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy. People gravitated to him, and to hear we have lost him is just hard for all of us to comprehend right now. We are all in shock.”

Clarke and Boston had both recently signed with the same agent, Klutch Sports. Last season, Clarke averaged 10 points and three rebounds during Kentucky’s first seven games, including a career-high 22 points in a loss to Georgia Tech.

Clarke then missed 17 games with a foot injury before returning in the SEC Tournament. He declared for the NBA Draft in March.

Police tell us he was taken to Northridge Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“I am on my way to Los Angeles to be with his mother and his brother to help wherever I can. This will be a difficult period for all those who know and love Terrence, and I would ask that everyone take a moment tonight to say a prayer for Terrence and his family. May he rest in peace.”

Clarke is survived by his parents, Osmine Clarke and Adrian Briggs, and his three siblings, Tatyana Gray, Gavin Clarke and Madison Adrianne.

