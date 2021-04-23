Southern Kentucky Model Aero Club to host Fun-Fly event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From paper airplanes we make as a kid to the silver wings that take us wherever we want to go, we’re fascinated by aviation.

The Southern Kentucky Model Aero Club, or SKYMAC, has people who fly jets, helicopters, free flight (rubber band powered), control line aircraft and racing drones with viewing goggles.

Tom Furgal, Safety Officer and Webmaster who is also a pilot for United Airlines, said they have members of all ages and expenses can vary. “A person can spend as much or as little as they want to get started. There are small trainer packages that include the airplane, radio transmitter and batteries that cost a couple hundred dollars and will get you flying in a matter of minutes. Some people like to build their own plane from a kit, then install their own electronics and engine. That costs a bit more and it takes a couple of months to build the airplane. People who like building things and working with their hands choose the latter,” said Furgal.

SKYMAC’s first Fun-Fly of the year is set for Saturday, April 24 at the flying field located at 185 Stahl Lane in Bowling Green.

Learn more about the club and its events here.

