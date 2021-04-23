The Community Foundation of South Central Ky. awards new grants to local organizations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday afternoon, The Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky held a grant presentation event at the SoKy Marketplace in Bowling Green. This year, more than 35 organizations were awarded between $1,000 and $18,500 in funding.

“Some donors have created funds to support designated charitable agencies, to provide scholarships to students, or to support their ongoing, evolving charitable interests. Other donors have established funds with a broader purpose or have entrusted the Foundation with unrestricted dollars to respond to the community’s current and evolving needs,” a news release from The Community Foundation said.

This year a total of $188,742 in grant funding was given out. “It’s directing those dollars back into the community and making this one of the best places to live and work,” Executive Director Jennifer Wethington said.

The Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green, Simpson, and Butler Counties all received a significant amount of money. “It makes us feel really important knowing that there are other people that are interested in helping children the way we are,” Amanda White, the deputy director of the Boys and Girls Club of Butler County said.

White said the Boys and Girls Club will use the funding to for a new program called MobyMax starting this fall. The program will give children a more personalized education experience and help to fix learning gaps.

From the Boys and Girls Clubs to help programs at New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding, the grants went to a widespread of organizations big and small.

“It’s a huge blessing to us, and we’re very, very thankful,” Michele Vise, the executive and program director of New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding said. The non-profit provides a therapeutic experience for children and adults with all types of disabilities through horses.

“So they could be working with the horse from the ground, or they could be riding the horse,” Vise explained. The money they received will go to facilitate the programs they offer. Right now, the organization is looking for more volunteers and participants. You can find more information at www.nbtr-bg.org.

For the first time, the Simpson County Historical Society received a grant from The Community Foundation. The money will go to buy technology needed for a more interactive experience at the history museum, including tablets that will have added information about artifacts and historical events.

“It’s great because...we’ve been wanting to do a little more interactive stuff for the last couple of years and as a result now we’re going to be able to do that,” James Snider, the president and CEO of Simpson County Historical Society, said.

The Community Foundation holds 41 distinct funds, which are pooled, managed, and invested to generate growth and income for granting purposes. The Foundation is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors made up of local business and civic leaders.

