“The Lee and Hayley Show” premieres May 10th

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - They say April showers bring May flowers, but that is not the only thing it will bring, we can also add the most exciting two minutes in sports, but also, an exciting hour of daytime television to WBKO-FOX featuring a familiar face to longtime viewers.

May 10th, “The Lee and Hayley Show” which features co-hosts Lee Cruse and Hayley Harmon will premiere at noon on WBKO-FOX. You may remember Harmon, who previously worked as a reporter and anchor at WBKO a decade ago. Harmon spoke with WBKO on Friday, on what she’d like viewers to take from the show.

Harmon says, " I think maybe the same way I feel when all like, binge watch my favorite YouTuber, it just puts me in a good mood, and it just takes the stress away, and it makes me get out of my own head and just enjoy something for a while and not be worried about, you know, whatever’s happening in our personal lives or in the world or our country or anything. You know, there’s something to be said for that relief, that little bright spot. And so, I think that’s what I want people to take away is just maybe lighten their load a little bit, even if it is just for one hour because one hour is a long time to have that sigh of relief.”

A sentiment, her co-hosts Lee Cruse shares, “it does make me feel like we have somewhat of a ministry just because we get to make people laugh and impact their life. All we’re doing is being silly. We’re just trying to make each other laugh and have a good time. But we’ve noticed since we’ve been doing this for a few years that we’ve touched people, you know, whether they were dealing with some illness, or they had a tough time in their life, and they said for one hour, I got to decompress, or my mother was gravely ill in that one hour, she didn’t have to think about her illness or whatever sickness she may have, and it means a lot to us that we’re providing that service.”

Harmon adds she is excited to be back on WBKO where she started her career.

The Lee and Hayley show premieres on May 10th on WBKO FOX at noon.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.