WKU Police seek to recruit certified officers, dispatchers

WKU Police recruiting dispatchers and officers.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University Police are looking to hire additional officers and dispatchers.

WKU Police say they usually open up applications for officers or dispatchers separately, but they’ve opened up the process for both at the same time.

“We had lost some police officers and dispatchers due to some retirements. And so it put us in a critical point that we needed to fill some positions in order to provide the service that that this community needs,” said Chief Mitchell Walker with WKU Police. “And so it typically doesn’t happen like that. But in this case, it has and so we have both processes open currently.”

The department does require that officers are certified prior to applying which means they have already gone through the training academy elsewhere.

Walker says the agency would need 25 officers to be considered fully staff. Right now, they currently have 23 officers on the force.

“Our current staffing is pretty good as far as police officers go, but as you know, things can change and can change pretty quickly,” said Walker. “And so we’re always recruiting and trying to hire some really good police officers and dispatchers for departments, because again, you never know, what can happen.”

In order to apply as an officer or a dispatcher, go to their website or call (270) 745-6253.

