Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 489 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, 22 deaths

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Kentucky COVID-19 Update(Associated Press)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Beshear’s office released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the commonwealth on Saturday.

According to the Governor, Kentucky reported 489 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 1.7 million Kentuckians receiving at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

New Deaths: 22

New Death Audit: 11

Positivity Rate: 3.21%

Total Deaths: 6,436

404 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with 102 in the ICU. 45 remain on ventilators.

5,485,220 tests have been administered in the state with 440,631 Kentuckians testing positive for the virus and 51,109* recovered.

As of Saturday, seven out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jess Mason accused of rape.
Bowling Green man accused of raping teen at bowling alley
Jatecia Lake arrested in Nashville for the murder of Patrick Jamal Washington.
Woman arrested in connection to murdered man found along I-65
Last month, Greenview Regional hospital filed an application with the state to create an...
Graves Gilbert Clinic responds to Greenview Hospital ER filing
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
One dead following fatal wreck in Edmonson County
Ohio County Sheriff's Office arrest man on rape charges
Sheriff: Beaver Dam man arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting child

Latest News

Logan County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile
Logan County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile
Great Teddy Bear Drop and Ride collects more than 400 bears for children @ 10
Great Teddy Bear Drop and Ride collects more than 400 bears for children @ 10
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
One dead following fatal wreck in Edmonson County
Unemployment
Kentucky reinstates job search requirement for unemployment benefits