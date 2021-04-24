Gov. Beshear: 489 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, 22 deaths

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Beshear’s office released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the commonwealth on Saturday.

According to the Governor, Kentucky reported 489 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 1.7 million Kentuckians receiving at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

New Deaths: 22

New Death Audit: 11

Positivity Rate: 3.21%

Total Deaths: 6,436

404 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with 102 in the ICU. 45 remain on ventilators.

5,485,220 tests have been administered in the state with 440,631 Kentuckians testing positive for the virus and 51,109* recovered.

As of Saturday, seven out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

