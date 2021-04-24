Gov. Beshear provides update on COVID-19 and vaccinations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Governor Beshear announced 607 cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths Friday and 17 new audit deaths.

The positivity rate is 3.26%.

440,149 Kentuckians have tested positive for the virus, while 6,403 have died.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,708,318 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’ve reached another milestone in the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge,” said Gov. Beshear. “Now, fewer than 800,000 Kentuckians 16 and older need to sign up to receive their shot of hope in order for us to reach our goal and lift a lot more restrictions.”

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near where they live.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

