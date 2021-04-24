Advertisement

Oldest known bottle of whiskey to be auctioned

The front of the Old Ingledew Whiskey bottle says it's from Evans & Ragland in La Grange,...
The front of the Old Ingledew Whiskey bottle says it's from Evans & Ragland in La Grange, Georgia.(Skinner Auctioneers via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 250-year-old bottle of whiskey, believed to be the oldest known whiskey in existence, is set to be auctioned.

Skinner Auctioneers believes the bottle was originally a gift and has been safeguarded for generations.

The front of the Old Ingledew Whiskey bottle says it’s from Evans & Ragland in La Grange, Georgia. The back features a typed note taped to the glass that says, “this bourbon was probably made prior to 1865.”

The back features a typed note taped to the glass that says, "this bourbon was probably made...
The back features a typed note taped to the glass that says, "this bourbon was probably made prior to 1865."(Skinner Auctioneers via CNN Newsource)

Skinner Auctioneers says they used a needle to extract a small sample of the liquid to be sent off for testing by experts. Scientists from the University of Georgia determined the whiskey was likely bottled between 1763 to 1803.

The bourbon is set to be auctioned at the end of June for $20,000 to $40,000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jess Mason accused of rape.
Bowling Green man accused of raping teen at bowling alley
Jatecia Lake arrested in Nashville for the murder of Patrick Jamal Washington.
Woman arrested in connection to murdered man found along I-65
Last month, Greenview Regional hospital filed an application with the state to create an...
Graves Gilbert Clinic responds to Greenview Hospital ER filing
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
One dead following fatal wreck in Edmonson County
Ohio County Sheriff's Office arrest man on rape charges
Sheriff: Beaver Dam man arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting child

Latest News

A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. (Source: WLS/family photos...
Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother
A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. (Source: WLS/family photos...
Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, center, attends a memorial service at the monument to...
Biden recognizes atrocities against Armenians as genocide
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
With OK from experts, some states resume use of J&J vaccine