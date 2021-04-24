Advertisement

Weather doesn’t halt 7th Annual Fishing for Mentors

The 7th Annual Fishing for Mentors took place Saturday despite poor weather.
The 7th Annual Fishing for Mentors took place Saturday despite poor weather.
By Hunter Smith
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A rainy Saturday couldn’t stop the Seventh Annual Fishing for Mentors event at Bowling Green KOA Holiday.

“The forecast wasn’t great but these kids learned today that when the odds are stacked against you, push through that wall, and good things come,” said ESPN 102.7 radio host and event coordinator Brian Webb. “We caught a lot of fish today.”

Fishing for Mentors was created to help give kids a way to experience the outdoors and learn how to fish.

“I’ll quote my boss, let’s get the Xbox controller out of their hand and put a tackle box in it,” said Webb. “We’ve had so many kids catch their first fish out here.”

The weather did lessen the number of kids that attended compared to years past. However, about 15 kids still got the chance to cast their lines and try to reel in a big one.

“We had a young lady who caught eight fish today,” Webb said. “Second place was seven so it was a grueling photo finish.”

As part of the event, Commonwealth Broadcasting made a donation on behalf of SOKY Outdoors, Webb’s outdoor radio show. This year’s donation went to the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson and Allen County-Scottsville.

“Anytime that we can get our kids into doing a different experience, outside the four walls and doing something they haven’t had the opportunity to do it’s a great day for us,” said Jef Goodnight of the Boys and Girls Club.

Webb said he’s looking forward to next year’s Fishing for Mentors event.

