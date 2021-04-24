WKU blasts two homers in one-run loss to (RV) Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Baseball dropped a back-and-forth affair to (RV) Southern Miss on Friday night at Pete Taylor Park.

The Hilltoppers used home runs in the sixth and eighth innings to help them take a 5-4 lead, but the Golden Eagles ultimately fought back for the 6-5 victory.

“It was a pretty wild game,” said head coach John Pawlowski. “A lot of things happened. Both teams certainly had their opportunities. I thought they had a lot of opportunities early in the ball game – first inning with runners on first and second and nobody out and I think the second inning they had bases loaded – so we pitched out of some trouble early in the game.

“Then later on in the game they came up with some big base hits - but I really liked the way our team competed – we know they’re going to do that, that’s a staple. Unfortunately, we just didn’t have enough tonight to overcome a one-run deficit there.”

Jake Kates earned the starting nod on the mound for WKU, surrendering three earned runs while striking out four in 5.2 frames. Dalton Shoemake, Collin Lollar, Hunter Crosby, Connor Stephens, and Bailey Sutton all saw relief action in the contest, with the group combining to allow four hits and two earned runs while recording one strikeout in 2.1 innings.

At the plate, the Hilltoppers tallied six hits, with Ray Zuberer III leading the way following a 2-for-5 performance. Richard Constantine, Ty Crittenberger, Jackson Gray, and Jackson Swiney also added one hit apiece in the matchup.

SCORING SUMMARY

Southern Miss got on the board first, using a sac fly to take a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

The Hilltoppers tied things up in the top of the sixth following a solo shot by Zuberer.

The Golden Eagles answered back in the bottom of the frame, regaining their lead following an RBI-double down the left-field line and RBI-single up the middle.

Southern Miss tacked on another run in the seventh, with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch making it 4-1.

WKU took its first lead of the game in the top of the eighth, as an RBI-double by Gray made it 4-2 before a pinch-hit three-run bomb by Crittenberger gave the squad a one-run advantage.

The Golden Eagles again answered back in the bottom of the inning, scoring off an RBI-double and Hilltopper error to take a 6-5 advantage and the eventual win.

