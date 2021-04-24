WKU Soccer adds Arkansas transfer Bach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Soccer has added Alexis Bach, a transfer goalkeeper from Arkansas, to the 2021 roster, announced head coach Jason Neidell on Friday.

Bach will be a redshirt senior with the Lady Toppers. She played three seasons at Arkansas after redshirting her first season on campus.

The Lowville, New York native played in the first five matches of the 2020 season for the Razorbacks, notching a 0.700 goals-against average and a 2-0-0 record. As a redshirt freshman, she started in two matches and allowed only two goals on the season. Her first career victory came against C-USA foe Florida Atlantic.

Bach was a three-star prospect coming out of Lowville Academy. She finished as the program’s all-time leader in clean sheets with 58 in her career, which is seventh-most in New York State Public High School Athletic Association history. She helped lead the team to three straight Frontier League titles and she ended her career on a 51-game unbeaten streak.

At the club level, Bach played in the 2015 ECNL National Finals and was named to the U16 Best XI. She played with the FC Stars of Massachusetts. She was played with NY West in the Olympic Development Program (ODP) 2014-16.

Bach is only the fourth Lady Topper from New York and joins Brina Micheels on the current roster to hail from the Empire State.

