BREAKING: Inmate death reported at the Barren County Detention Center

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Barren County Jailer Arron Bennett, an inmate at the Barren County Detention Center has died.

Bennett says an investigation is currently underway with Kentucky State Police.

Bennett says the inmate was arrested on Saturday, April 24, 2021, and later found unresponsive.

No other details have been released at this time.

