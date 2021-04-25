Clearer and warmer for Sunday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a soggy Saturday with rainfall amounts over an inch in places, we get some drier air along with a nice warm up for the Commonwealth of Kentucky!

We had plenty of water for the plants on Saturday but we have a dry stretch over the next few days! (WBKO)

Areas of patchy fog will be possible early Sunday, but otherwise skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for Sunday morning. Clouds will decrease through the day with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s. Monday will really get warmer with high temperatures rising into the mid-to-upper 70s under mostly sunny skies as high pressure is back in control! Tuesday will crack the low 80s along with breezy southerly winds and afternoon clouds! By Wednesday, moisture is expected to return with temperatures staying warm in the mid 70s with continued breezy winds. Unsettled weather continues Thursday into Friday. By Saturday, the day of the Kentucky Derby, we expect drier weather with highs seasonable in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Over the long range, temperatures are expected to be near or slightly above normal for the first week of May along with seasonable moisture (not completely dry, but not looking too wet either) in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Warmer. High 69. Low 44. Winds NW at 6 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 78. Low 56. Winds S at 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm. High 82. Low 63. Winds S at 14 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 56

Today’s Low: 51

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 49

Record High: 92 (1915)

Record Low: 32 (2013, 1927, 1910)

Today’s Precip: 1.20″

Monthly Precip: 1.80″ (-1.58″)

Yearly Precip: 19.28″ (+3.92″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:58 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 33/ Small Particulate Matter: 26)

UV Index: Moderate (5)

Pollen Count: High (9.1 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1544 Mold Spore Count)

