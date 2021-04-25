Advertisement

Drug Take Back day in Bowling Green

By Ana Medina
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force held their annual “Drug Take Back” initiative aiming to properly dispose of unused prescriptions.

Tommy Loving the Director of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force says oftentimes the unused prescriptions can land in the wrong hands.

Loving adds that this year, there was a 20% increase in overdoses in both Kentucky and nationally.

“I think in Bowling Green-Warren County the Take Back Day helps bring attention to the problem and it surprises me you know the number of drugs we still get even though that services available basically 24/7 at those locations,” says Loving.

If you missed the drug take back event, there are places where you can drop off your unused prescriptions like the box out-front at the Bowling Green Police Headquarters on Kentucky Street, there is also one at the KSP Post 3.

