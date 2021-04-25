Gov. Beshear: 13.99% decrease in weekly reported cases, 325 new cases reported Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Beshear’s office released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Sunday, announcing a 13.99% decrease in weekly reported cases from the week prior.

According to the Governor, Kentucky reported 325 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 1.7 million Kentuckians receiving at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

New Deaths: 4

New Death Audit: 9

Positivity Rate: 3.18%

Total Deaths: 6,449

381 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with 99 in the ICU. 45 remain on ventilators.

5,485,220 tests have been administered in the state with 440,955 Kentuckians testing positive for the virus and 51,124* recovered.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

