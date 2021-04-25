Kentucky Volleyball wins first ever National Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - No. 2 seed Kentucky beat No. 4 Texas 3-1 Saturday night (20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22) to win its first volleyball national championship.

The Wildcats made history this season by advancing to their first Final 4 and they topped that by winning gold vs. the Longhorns.

Alli Stumler finished with a career-high 26 kills to lead the way for the Wildcats. Madi Skinner added 19 kills for Kentucky.

Kentucky’s national title is the SEC’s first in women’s volleyball.

In the first set, Texas hit .455 to win it 25-20. The Wildcats hit .216 in the opening frame.

In the second set, Kentucky bounced back in a big way and torched the Longhorns 25-18. Stumler finished off that second set win with an ace.

In the third set, Kentucky beat Texas 25-23 to take a 2-1 lead in Omaha. Kentucky won 25-22 in the fourth set.

