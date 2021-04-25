Police: Man dies after being hit by a car on Scottsville Rd.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Late Saturday night, officials with the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a 911 call that someone had been hit by a vehicle on the 5300 block of Scottsville Road, near Tractor Supply.

“When officers arrived, they found a man laying in the roadway. He was deceased from wounds after being hit by a car,” Ronnie Ward, the public information officer with BGPD, said. Ward added it was an older man that died, who did not have a form of identity on him. Police are working to confirm his identity and notify first of kin.

At the time, the Southbound lanes of Scottsville Road in that area were closed down as officials reconstructed the scene. The Bowling Green Fire Department and BGPD’s Forensic Unit also responded.

As of Saturday night, Ward said there was no evidence of foul play found at the time, but officials are still talking to witnesses and gathering surveillance video to figure out what happened.

There were witnesses on scene. “We don’t know everything that we that we’d like to know, and that’s what we’re going to try to find video surveillance from the area, we’re going to talk to every witness that we possibly can find,” Ward said.

If you have any information related to this case you are asked to call police at 270-393-4000.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.