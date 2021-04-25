The legacy of the Parrish Brothers lives on in Burkesville

BURKESVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Three Burkesville brothers, Taylor, Barney and Watson Parrish were honored on Saturday for their military service in a ceremony where a non-profit presented the family with framed medals the brothers earned including purple hearts.

The American Legion Post 119, and Purple Hearts Reunited combined efforts to put the ceremony together.

“So we’re extremely honored that we can that we can display this stuff here and future generations see it. It’s quite an incredible honor,” says Happy Trails, who is a part of the American Legion Post 119 in Burkesville.

Erin Faith Allen with Purple Hearts Reunited says, “we thought it was incredibly remarkable that these three young men each went into combat in World War II, and that Barney would be killed in action in Schweich house in France in a battle while providing covering fire for his comrades, and that his brother Watson would then go from World War II into serving in Korea and also be killed in action. Of the three brothers who went into service in World War II, and then, of course, Watson, who went on to serve in Korea, only Taylor survived, and so we know from the family that he carried the loss of his two younger brothers, quite heavily, and it took a toll on his spirit, and he would live in the community of Burkesville until 1980, and he would pass at the age of 61.”

Purple Hearts Reunited, a non-profit that specializes in returning lost or stolen medals to veterans and military families, reuniting those who might have been forgotten.

“We spend so much time trying to understand what each man did and went through and gave to his country in his service. We know how important it is for our veterans to actually tell their stories, which is, of course, something that not many veterans do we hear so often from families, my father never shared his experience from the war. But we believe it’s incredibly, incredibly important for the families as well as for the veteran that the veteran stories be told, because families are hungry, to know exactly what their father did and experienced,” says Allen with Purple Hearts Reunited.

Sheila Rankin, the daughter of Taylor Parrish spoke on remembering her father, “Daddy didn’t do much wrong in my eyes, you know, and when I was little he’d take me fishing. You know I just loved him. It is quite an honor. You know, to be to have this opportunity really.”

Rankin also remembers how difficult it was for her father to cope with the death of his brothers and also, recalls his time serving.

“He didn’t talk about it much. He it was always hardest during the winter months boring. Of course, he lost both his brothers, his mom passed away while he was overseas fighting and he just did not have good memories of it. He talked about it very little. Of course, Barney had a you know, he had a daughter I met her once. I would love to see Lanny again. Watson was never married. He had no children, I remember him, I was three when he got killed,” says Rankin.

She adds she is thankful for the way Purple Hearts Reunited and the American Legion Post 119 were able to honor the memory of her father and her uncles, keeping the legacy of the Parrish family, alive.

“It is quite an honor that they have come up with this and that these men will be remembered because they’re going to hang these, these pictures, you know, it just it just it’s just amazing to me what they have done,” says Rankin.

“I’m honored beyond words for today in Purple Hearts Reunited organization. I don’t know what else I could say about today, and incredibly honor admires the heck out of Erin and Major Zach for what they do,” says Happy Trails, with the American Legion.

Allen adds, “they get to bring home that piece that symbolic representation of their father. It’s pretty remarkable. There are dozens and dozens and hundreds of stories of families who’ve received like a really priceless, unspeakable joy and sense of closure from that as well.”

The legacy of the Parrish Brothers will continue to live on as their frames displaying their medals will reside at the American Legion Post 119 in Burkesville.

The Purple Hearts Reunited Non-Profit Organization is supported by donations.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.