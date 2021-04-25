Warren County man indicted on rape and sodomy charges of a victim under 12

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Grand Jury has indicted a man on charges of sodomy, sexual abuse, and rape of a victim under 12.

According to the indictment, 36-year-old James Colmore Jr. was indicted on sodomy first-degree of a victim under 12 years of age, sexual abuse first-degree of a victim under 12 years of age and rape first-degree of a victim under 12 years of age.

Colmore is currently in the Grayson County Detention Center, he has a $25,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.