Advertisement

Warren County man indicted on rape and sodomy charges of a victim under 12

James Colmore Jr
James Colmore Jr(Grayson CO. Detention Center)
By Ana Medina and Brandon Jarrett
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Grand Jury has indicted a man on charges of sodomy, sexual abuse, and rape of a victim under 12.

According to the indictment, 36-year-old James Colmore Jr. was indicted on sodomy first-degree of a victim under 12 years of age, sexual abuse first-degree of a victim under 12 years of age and rape first-degree of a victim under 12 years of age.

Colmore is currently in the Grayson County Detention Center, he has a $25,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Scottsville Rd.
UPDATE: Man dies after being hit by multiple vehicles on Scottsville Rd.
Police lights with tape
UPDATE: KSP releases name of the inmate who died at the Barren County Detention Center
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
One dead following fatal wreck in Edmonson County
Jess Mason accused of rape.
Bowling Green man accused of raping teen at bowling alley
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 489 COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, 22 deaths

Latest News

Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 13.99% decrease in weekly reported cases, 325 new cases reported Sunday
Scene on Scottsville Rd.
UPDATE: Man dies after being hit by multiple vehicles on Scottsville Rd.
Heavy rain brought over an inch to south-central Kentucky.
Soggy Saturday leads to a warmer Sunday
prescription drugs
Drug Take Back day in Bowling Green