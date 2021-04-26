Aviation Heritage Park hosts Annual ‘Open Cockpit Day’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The sun was shining Sunday afternoon which set the scene for a perfect day for the Aviation Heritage Park’s Annual ‘Open Cockpit Day.’

It’s Open Cockpit Day at the Aviation Heritage Park in Bowling Green. The event ends at 4. Come down and enjoy the weather and jump in a plane. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/UaIh7SxpuQ — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) April 25, 2021

Kids and adults got a chance to climb aboard jets and helicopters at the park Sunday. They also had the opportunity to learn the history behind each aircraft.

“It is so much fun talking to the folks that come out and support us with this and especially the young people. Children of all ages love getting up on the ladder and imagining what it must be like to fly an airplane like this. All of our airplanes are restored on the interior as well. So when a young person climbs the ladder and looks in that cockpit they could actually see what a pilot would see if they were really flying the airplane. So that makes you feel really good,” said Dan Cherry, Board of Directors, Aviation Heritage Park.

Those attending ‘Open Cockpit Day’ could also get a sneak peek at the aviation museum’s construction project. If you would like to visit the Aviation Heritage Park it is open every day during daylight hours.

