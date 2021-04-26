Advertisement

Aviation Heritage Park hosts Annual ‘Open Cockpit Day’

Aviation Heritage Park 'Open Cockpit Day'
Aviation Heritage Park 'Open Cockpit Day'(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The sun was shining Sunday afternoon which set the scene for a perfect day for the Aviation Heritage Park’s Annual ‘Open Cockpit Day.’

Kids and adults got a chance to climb aboard jets and helicopters at the park Sunday. They also had the opportunity to learn the history behind each aircraft.

“It is so much fun talking to the folks that come out and support us with this and especially the young people. Children of all ages love getting up on the ladder and imagining what it must be like to fly an airplane like this. All of our airplanes are restored on the interior as well. So when a young person climbs the ladder and looks in that cockpit they could actually see what a pilot would see if they were really flying the airplane. So that makes you feel really good,” said Dan Cherry, Board of Directors, Aviation Heritage Park.

Those attending ‘Open Cockpit Day’ could also get a sneak peek at the aviation museum’s construction project. If you would like to visit the Aviation Heritage Park it is open every day during daylight hours.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Scottsville Rd.
UPDATE: Man dies after being hit by multiple vehicles on Scottsville Rd.
Police lights with tape
UPDATE: KSP releases name of the inmate who died at the Barren County Detention Center
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
One dead following fatal wreck in Edmonson County
James Colmore Jr
Warren County man indicted on rape and sodomy charges of a victim under 12
Jess Mason accused of rape.
Bowling Green man accused of raping teen at bowling alley

Latest News

WKU student creating documentary spotlighting homelessness in Bowling Green
WKU student creating documentary spotlighting homelessness in Bowling Green
Drivers training program offered in Bowling Green
Drivers training program offered in Bowling Green
U.S. health officials have lifted the pause on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Several states...
WATCH | Experts fear vaccine hesitancy after Johnson & Johnson pause and restart
James Colmore Jr
Warren County man indicted on rape and sodomy charges of a victim under 12