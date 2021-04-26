Advertisement

BGFC Golden Lions take down AFC 615

By Ana Medina
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Coming off a win last Sunday against USC Revolution, The Bowling Green Golden Lions were looking to continue on the winning path, this time against AFC 615.

With the ability to be league leaders at stake, the Golden Lions knew they had to get to work.

But AFC 615 is a familiar team to BGFC, having played them back in March, and having won that match 4-2.

Starting off, AFC 615 would get on the scoreboard first bringing the score to a 1-0.

Later in the first, Fahrudin Dervisevic would net one for the Golden Lions, equalizing the score.

At halftime, the score would remain 1-1.

During the second half, the Golden Lions would manage to net two more, bringing the score to 3-1.

But before the match would come to an end, AFC 615, would manage to get past BGFC goalkeeper Oliver Gonzalez and bring the score to 3-2.

The final score at The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School, BGFC 3, AFC 615 2.

The Golden Lions will now look forward to their matchup against Saints FC on 4/30 at 7:00 pm, at Richard Siegel Park in Murfreesboro, TN.

BGFC Golden Lions take down AFC 615
