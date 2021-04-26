Drivers training program offered in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -For over 20 years Andy Pilgrim has been educating people all over the United States about traffic safety and the dangers of distracted driving.

“It’s not just distracted driving, it is also driving habits. We don’t have a driving test in the United States that is very difficult, unfortunately, and that creates a lot of other problems. Half of the people that get a new license in the U.S every year--that is about 1.7 million people don’t get one minute of structured driving education,” said Pilgrim.

Pilgrim is offering a drivers training program in Bowling Green at the National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park. Pilgrim’s program offers a classroom portion then it’s out to the driving course where parents can improve on their bad driving habits, and learn skills on how to teach their young drivers.

“The things that people seem to learn here include signaling-- when the signaling starts, whether they signal at all, whether they have to come to a complete stop at the stop sign, lane centering for the vehicle. In this course, lane centering is quite difficult to do. Also, speed consistency, how quickly they get their foot to the brake when we do the emergency braking area,” Pilgrim added.

After a few hours on the course, the young drivers and their parents can walk away with more confidence before they took the training program.

Pilgrim added that the state of Kentucky ranks number one in teen driving deaths.

If you would like to sign up for the driver’s safety course click here.

