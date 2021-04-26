Advertisement

More Sunshine, More Warmth for Monday!

Temps Soar into the 80s by Tuesday!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a soggy Saturday, we were treated to a sensational Sunday! Temperatures warmed back up to near late April averages as a result. Our warming trend continues through Tuesday, with more sunshine to start the new week!

Temps soaring into the 80s by Tuesday
Temps soaring into the 80s by Tuesday(WBKO)

Expect highs to climb into the upper 70s Monday courtesy of more sunshine and a south wind. South winds turn breezier Tuesday, sending readings into the lower 80s! We stay very warm into Wednesday, but unsettled weather arrives. Shower chances pick up Wednesday, with rain and a few rumbles of thunder likely Thursday as a series of systems rolls through. Highs dip into the low 70s to close out the week. We’ll stand a chance at more showers Friday, but at this time, we look dry and warm for Derby weekend! Highs return to the upper 70s by Sunday.

Over the long range, temperatures are expected to be near or slightly above normal for the first week of May along with seasonable moisture (not completely dry, but not looking too wet either) in south-central Kentucky!

Stay with us on 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app for the latest conditions and forecast!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 78, Low 56. Winds S-10

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm. High 82. Low 63. Winds S-14

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers developing. High 81, Low 65. Winds SW-14

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 69

Today’s Low: 52

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 49

Record High: 92 (1915)

Record Low: 32 (2013)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.83″ (-1.72″)

Yearly Precip: 19.28″ (+3.78″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:57 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 35/ Small Particulate Matter: 26)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (9.2 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1540 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Scottsville Rd.
UPDATE: Man dies after being hit by multiple vehicles on Scottsville Rd.
Police lights with tape
UPDATE: KSP releases name of the inmate who died at the Barren County Detention Center
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
One dead following fatal wreck in Edmonson County
James Colmore Jr
Warren County man indicted on rape and sodomy charges of a victim under 12
Jess Mason accused of rape.
Bowling Green man accused of raping teen at bowling alley

Latest News

Heavy rain brought over an inch to south-central Kentucky.
Soggy Saturday leads to a warmer Sunday
We had plenty of water for the plants on Saturday but we have a dry stretch over the next few...
Clearer and warmer for Sunday!
A major warmup for early next week!
Soggy for Saturday, Super for Sunday!
Showers Likely Saturday
Friday Morning Forecast