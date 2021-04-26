More Sunshine, More Warmth for Monday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a soggy Saturday, we were treated to a sensational Sunday! Temperatures warmed back up to near late April averages as a result. Our warming trend continues through Tuesday, with more sunshine to start the new week!

Temps soaring into the 80s by Tuesday (WBKO)

Expect highs to climb into the upper 70s Monday courtesy of more sunshine and a south wind. South winds turn breezier Tuesday, sending readings into the lower 80s! We stay very warm into Wednesday, but unsettled weather arrives. Shower chances pick up Wednesday, with rain and a few rumbles of thunder likely Thursday as a series of systems rolls through. Highs dip into the low 70s to close out the week. We’ll stand a chance at more showers Friday, but at this time, we look dry and warm for Derby weekend! Highs return to the upper 70s by Sunday.

Over the long range, temperatures are expected to be near or slightly above normal for the first week of May along with seasonable moisture (not completely dry, but not looking too wet either) in south-central Kentucky!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 78, Low 56. Winds S-10

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm. High 82. Low 63. Winds S-14

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers developing. High 81, Low 65. Winds SW-14

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 69

Today’s Low: 52

Normal High: 72

Normal Low: 49

Record High: 92 (1915)

Record Low: 32 (2013)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.83″ (-1.72″)

Yearly Precip: 19.28″ (+3.78″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:57 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 35/ Small Particulate Matter: 26)

UV Index: High (7)

Pollen Count: High (9.2 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1540 Mold Spore Count)

