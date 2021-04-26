WKU student creating documentary spotlighting homelessness in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Western Kentucky University student is creating a documentary concerning the homeless population in Bowling Green.

Shikira Tunstill has created projects before featuring mental health. However, now she wants to feature the homeless population and those who may have been impacted by COVID-19.

“There are people that are in situations that they’re not getting the proper procedures. As a society, I do feel like we should kind of be more lenient and be understanding that these people are not getting the proper care,” said Tunstill

Tunstill added, “not all homeless people are a scam.” Tunstill is looking to hear from those that want to share their story.

“I wanted to do a documentary basically highlighting the homeless and incarcerated. I think that it’s a brilliant idea for me to do this just because, of course, they’ve been going through challenges before COVID. I know that they’re going through a lot of stuff during COVID and a lot of people are choosing to ignore them simply just because of their situation,” said Tunstill.

If you would like to share your story with Tunstill you can email her at s_tunstill@yahoo.Com or message her on Facebook.

