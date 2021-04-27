Shopping local at Prim and Brim for all your Derby needs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Derby activity is picking up here at home and a Bowling Green pop-up shop is getting people ready for the races.

Prim and Brim comes to town every year for 30 days before Derby, offering accessories like hats, fascinators, jewelry and handbags along with party planning and entertaining essentials.

“We have everything from derby hats to fascinators to purses and accessories, things that you need for your derby parties like mint julep cups. Anything horse-related we have,” said owner Kathleen Overton.

Prim and Brim is located on Scottsville Road in Bowling Green next door to Starbucks. They are open through this Friday, Kentucky Oaks Day, for last-minute Derby shopping.

