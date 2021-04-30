Advertisement

$1 million awarded in grants to support job training in Western Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear(Facebook: Governor Andy Beshear)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT
CLAY, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says two western Kentucky counties have been awarded grant funding that will support job training.

Beshear said in a statement that nearly $1 million from the Community Development Block Grant program will go toward purchasing land in Webster County for the Western Kentucky Regional Training Center and toward upgrading an outdated sewer system at Job Corps in Union County.

The Webster center plans to train students as utility linemen and diesel mechanics and help them obtain a commercial driver’s license.

Job Corps is a residential career training program that offers programs in welding, carpentry, plumbing, culinary arts and more.

