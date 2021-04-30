Advertisement

1-year-old dies after collision on KY 189 in Muhlenberg County

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Kentucky State Police Post 2, Madisonville, was requested by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a fatal collision on KY 189.

According to the report, 25-year-old Kaitlyn Piper, of Beech Creek, KY, was driving a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis Northbound on KY 189 when, for an unknown reason, near Greens Chapel Road, the car drifted across the Southbound lane and continued traveling off the Southbound shoulder of the roadway before striking a tree. Officials said none of the occupants were properly restrained. Kaitlyn Piper and a juvenile passenger were taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt Health for their injuries.

Another juvenile passenger, 1-year-old Serenity O’Bannon, of Beech Creek, KY, was taken by ambulance to the Muhlenberg Community Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Muhlenberg County Coroner.

