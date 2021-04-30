A Dandy of a Derby Day!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Saturday morning will start off chilly with lows in the low-to-mid 40s - and folks towards central Kentucky could have some isolated spots that see frost. Most of south-central Kentucky will stay frost-free. However, Saturday afternoon will be excellent as sunshine continues with highs in the low-to-mid 70s and light south winds!

Sunday will see the return of warmer conditions as highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. Cloud cover will be partly cloudy early becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered showers will develop later in the day ahead of an active week ahead! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with Monday being a breezy day in addition to the unsettled weather. By the middle of the week, temperatures will be ‘cooler’ in the upper 60s and lower 70s with variably cloudy skies and hit-or-miss showers. The weather pattern settles down some for the latter half of the week into Mother’s Day Weekend with high temperatures staying in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 78, Low 55, winds S-8

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers possible late. High 76, Low 62, winds S-11

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 80, Low 67, winds SW-12

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 76

Today’s Low: 51

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 50

Record High: 92 (1942)

Record Low: 33 (1908)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.72″ (-1.62″)

Yearly Precip: 20.20″ (+3.88″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:34 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 19/ Small Particulate Matter: 40)

UV Index: V. High (8)

Pollen Count: High (9.8 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (2641 Mold Spore Count)

