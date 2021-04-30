A section of Interstate 65 in Warren County down to one lane several nights next week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lane closures are expected beginning Sunday night on I-65 south due to rehabilitation and resurfacing in Warren County. The construction zone between near the 27 mile marker and near the 13 mile marker is already down to two lanes, but will be down to just one lane several nights next week. The speed limit has been lowered to 55 mph throughout the entire project area. Motorists should use extra caution traveling in this area. Slowed and stopped traffic should be expected as well as lane switching.

A wide load restriction of 20 feet in the southbound direction is in place from the 25.2 mile marker to the 13.7 mile marker from April 26 through June 25. Each lane is reduced to 11 feet as well.

The construction process and lane closures will change on a nearly daily basis and are very weather dependent. Rain is predicted in forecasts so it’s possible the schedule could change.

The current schedule for next week is:

Sunday (May 2)

I-65 southbound will be reduced to one lane in the area between the 27 mile marker and the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Lane switching will also take place for motorists within this section. Crews will be working close to the roadway and with a one-lane road, traffic is expected to be backed up. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Monday (May 3)

I-65 southbound will be reduced to one lane in the area between the 27 mile marker and the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will be working close to the roadway and with a one-lane road, traffic is expected to be backed up. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Tuesday (May 4)

I-65 southbound will be reduced to one lane in the area between the 27 mile marker and the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will be working close to the roadway and with a one-lane road, traffic is expected to be backed up. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.