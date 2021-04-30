AMVETS Post 130 prepares for Robert Henderson golf scramble

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The local AMVETS Post 130 is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year--the golf scramble to honor Robert Henderson--the first Warren County soldier killed in action during the Iraq War.

It will take place May 8 at Paul Walker Golf Course. Registration is at 7 a.m. or you can pre-register by emailing Gerald Mounce, the commander of AMVETS Post 130, at gerald_mounce@yahoo.com. Tee-off will be between 7:30 and 8 a.m. A four-person team will be a $300 registration fee, which includes food and beverages.

AMVETS will also have a food and clothing drive for the Veteran’s Alliance store, as well as a Toys for Tots drive. The drives are open to the public.

Mounce says the local AMVETS post receives no grants or governmental funding, all money they receive is from donations and support from the community.

“We don’t get a thing from anybody. Government wise--nothing. Everything we get is through donations. The fundraiser we do. That’s how we get our money to help other veterans and help our community--like about two months ago, we donated $300 worth of food to the Salvation Army,” said Mounce.

This will be the second year the post has held the fundraiser. The funds will help fund the post, as well as other community efforts, such as the Salvation Army and local veterans.

“I really enjoy what I do helping other veterans out. And last year with COVID, where they shut down a lot of factories and stuff. We had a lot of younger vets that’s got wives and kids, young kids were needing help. And some of them were embarrassed to come in and ask for help. And we told them Look, guys, and one time or another, we’ve all needed help someway somehow, don’t ever feel embarrassed to come to talk to another fellow veteran about a problem you’re having,” said Mounce.

