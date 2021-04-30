Advertisement

Area librarian becomes published author

Shelia Stovall is director of the Allen County Public Library.
By Laura Rogers
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s only natural that a librarian, someone who is surrounded by books every day, would also have a way with words. Shelia Stovall, director of the Allen County Public Library, has published her first novel “Every Window Filled with Light.”

Shelia lives in Franklin and is an alumni of WKU.

Her story centers around Emma Baker, a young widow and small town librarian who once dreamed of having children. After her husband’s sudden death, Emma thinks those dreams are over, but an encounter with a local pastor and a young girl in need of a foster home begin to change the arc of her story.

Stovall was mentored by many bestselling authors during the writing process. Her book has received positive reviews, including from writer Phil Gulley, who called it “A charming story of love and loss and love again. A gift for anyone who has journeyed through the shadows of grief and emerged into sunlight.”

You can find Stovall’s book for purchase here.

