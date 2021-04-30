Advertisement

Escaped murder suspect arrested after Atlanta news crew spots him

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — A local television news crew says it spotted an Arizona murder suspect and flagged police, resulting in the man being taken back into custody after a daylong search.

A reporter for WSB-TV says he and a photojournalist saw 20-year-old Jsaan Strover as they were driving down a road near the Atlanta airport late Thursday.

The reporter says they flagged down nearby police and filmed the suspect being recaptured. Strover was wanted for murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault in Arizona.

He had gotten away from two Maricopa County deputies at the Atlanta airport while they were dropping off a rental car earlier in the day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Franklin Walmart temporarily closing due to COVID-19
If you are driving near Chick-fil-A or the AT&T store, be careful driving in the area
Hole spotted in road next to Chick-Fil-A and AT&T store
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Two people ejected from ATV, injured after striking tree in Hopkins County
Serenity O'Bannon, age 1, of Beech Creek, KY, was transported by ambulance to the Muhlenberg...
1-year-old dies after collision on KY 189 in Muhlenberg County

Latest News

Astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi returned to Earth...
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth with rare night splashdown
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain by police
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
Based on the wound, doctors estimate the shark was about 4 feet, probably a bull shark.
GRAPHIC: Fla. woman, 64, may need surgery after foot 'shredded' in shark attack