Gov. Beshear reports 723 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear wished all Kentuckians a happy Derby weekend and announced 1,760,933 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I hope all Kentuckians enjoy Oaks today and the Derby tomorrow – I know we’re so excited to get back to a more normal celebration of such a special tradition,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s important to keep yourselves and others safe. Mask up when you’re inside or in large groups, and most important, get vaccinated if you haven’t yet.”

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near them.

“The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are the most effective way to keep you and your family safe and to help us get back to normal sooner,” said Gov. Beshear.

Gov. Beshear reported 723 new cases of the virus and four deaths. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Friday, click here.

Kentucky COVID Facts 4-30-2021 (WBKO)

