Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 723 new COVID-19 cases

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear wished all Kentuckians a happy Derby weekend and announced 1,760,933 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I hope all Kentuckians enjoy Oaks today and the Derby tomorrow – I know we’re so excited to get back to a more normal celebration of such a special tradition,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s important to keep yourselves and others safe. Mask up when you’re inside or in large groups, and most important, get vaccinated if you haven’t yet.”

Kentuckians should visit vaccinemap.ky.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site near them.

“The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are the most effective way to keep you and your family safe and to help us get back to normal sooner,” said Gov. Beshear.

Gov. Beshear reported 723 new cases of the virus and four deaths. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Friday, click here.

Kentucky COVID Facts 4-30-2021
Kentucky COVID Facts 4-30-2021(WBKO)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Franklin Walmart temporarily closing due to COVID-19
If you are driving near Chick-fil-A or the AT&T store, be careful driving in the area
Hole spotted in road next to Chick-Fil-A and AT&T store
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Two people ejected from ATV, injured after striking tree in Hopkins County
Serenity O'Bannon, age 1, of Beech Creek, KY, was transported by ambulance to the Muhlenberg...
1-year-old dies after collision on KY 189 in Muhlenberg County

Latest News

Band Together BG
Third Annual Band Together BG raises money for BG On Stage and The International Center for Education
The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs celebrates the KY Derby
The Mint Gaming Hall at Kentucky Downs celebrates the Kentucky Derby with watch party
WKU celebrates graduation
WKU celebrates commencement at Houchens Industries L.T. Smith Stadium
Unsettled weather returns to south-central Kentucky through the first half of next week before...
Unsettled weather returns starting Sunday afternoon!
Two people ejected from ATV, injured after striking tree in Hopkins County
Two people ejected from ATV, injured after striking tree in Hopkins County