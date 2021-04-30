Advertisement

Malathaat takes home the victory in Kentucky Oaks 147

John Velazquez rides Malathaat to victory during the 147th running of the Kentucky Oaks at...
John Velazquez rides Malathaat to victory during the 147th running of the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Malathaat will be draped in a garland of lilies after winning the 147th Kentucky Oaks.

The filly crossed the finish line with 41,472 fans in the stands Friday, a welcome change following an empty Churchill Downs in September when Shedaresthedevil won Kentucky Oaks 146.

Thirteen horses raced under the Twin Spires after Ava’s Grace scratched.

Search Results came in second for place and Will’s Secret in third for show. Malathaat’s odds were 5-2.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Franklin Walmart temporarily closing due to COVID-19
If you are driving near Chick-fil-A or the AT&T store, be careful driving in the area
Hole spotted in road next to Chick-Fil-A and AT&T store
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Two people ejected from ATV, injured after striking tree in Hopkins County
Serenity O'Bannon, age 1, of Beech Creek, KY, was transported by ambulance to the Muhlenberg...
1-year-old dies after collision on KY 189 in Muhlenberg County

Latest News

South Warren v Christian Co
South Warren defeats Christian County 10-3
WKU
Key, Meredith sign deals with NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams
CHRISTIAN CO V SOUTH WARREN
CHRISTIAN CO V SOUTH WARREN
Bowling Green Hot Rods release Opening Day roster