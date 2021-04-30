Malathaat takes home the victory in Kentucky Oaks 147

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Malathaat will be draped in a garland of lilies after winning the 147th Kentucky Oaks.

The filly crossed the finish line with 41,472 fans in the stands Friday, a welcome change following an empty Churchill Downs in September when Shedaresthedevil won Kentucky Oaks 146.

Thirteen horses raced under the Twin Spires after Ava’s Grace scratched.

Search Results came in second for place and Will’s Secret in third for show. Malathaat’s odds were 5-2.

