NCM Motorsports Park announces The Andy Pilgrim Driving Experience

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the NCM Motorsports Park announced a new driving program, The Andy Pilgrim Driving Experience. This experience has been handcrafted by Pro Racer and Corvette Hall of Fame Inductee, Andy Pilgrim, and will put participants in the driver’s seat of a mid-engine Corvette with personalized feedback from Andy throughout the one-day program.

“I’m so looking forward to this event,” shared Andy. “I can’t wait to meet everyone, create some great memories and share driving feedback with the participants; it’s going to be a blast!”

The day will begin with a breakfast with Andy, followed by timed autocross runs in a C8 Corvette on a course designed by Andy that will challenge both the driver and the Corvette. After a brief intermission and lunch, participants will head out on the 3.2-mile road course, a track that Andy claims is one of the best in North America. Each participant will receive 1-on-1 feedback between each 20-minute session totaling over an hour on track.

After the activity concludes at the track, class participants will be invited to join Andy at the National Corvette Museum for a dinner and reception. There, they will hear highlights and stories from Andy’s 37-year (and counting) racing career.

The Andy Pilgrim Driving Experience is Wednesday, July 21, 2021, with a second date planned for Monday, August 30, 2021. This program can also be scheduled for private groups and car club events throughout the year.

Advanced online registration is required, class sizes are limited to 14 participants. All participants must have a valid driver’s license. Each participant is allowed one guest. To register, please visit motorsportspark.org/corvette-experiences.

