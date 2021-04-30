New traffic pattern at the Interstate 165 exit 7 interchange is expected to begin later today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new traffic pattern at the Interstate 165 William H. Natcher Expressway interchange with U.S. 231 Morgantown Road at Exit 7 in Bowling Green is expected to begin later today.

Motorists will be directed onto the new ramp to northbound I-165. The old ramp will be closed.

Motorists traveling on northbound U.S. 231 from Bowling Green will turn right to get on the ramp for I-165 northbound.

Motorists traveling in the southbound direction of U.S. 231 will turn left at the traffic signal to get on the ramp for I-165 northbound.

The traffic pattern change is part of a project to reconstruct all the ramps at the Exit 7 interchange.

The interchange is being reconstructed as a “Diamond” interchange and will remove the old toll booth plaza cloverleaf ramps.

The construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Scotty’s Contracting & Stone LLC was award $7,668,003 on Oct. 9, 2020 for the project.

