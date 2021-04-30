Advertisement

Newsmax apologizes to Dominion worker for false allegations

‘We would like to apologize for any harm that our reporting of the allegations ... may have caused’
In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a Dominion Voting Systems voting machine is seen in Atlanta.
In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a Dominion Voting Systems voting machine is seen in Atlanta.(Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Newsmax apologized on Friday for airing false allegations that an employee for Dominion Voting Systems manipulated machines or tallies on Election Day to the detriment of former President Donald Trump.

Eric Coomer, security director at the Colorado-based firm, in turn dropped Newsmax from a defamation lawsuit.

The conservative news network, in a statement published on its website and to be read on TV, said that while it aired the accusations against Coomer made by Trump’s lawyers and supporters, it found no evidence that they were true.

Newsmax, which ran Dominion’s denials of the accusations when they were made, also said it had found no evidence that Coomer had spoken to “Antifa” or any partisan organization.

“We would like to apologize for any harm that our reporting of the allegations against Dr. Coomer may have caused to Dr. Coomer and his family,” the network said. He said in his lawsuit that he had gone into hiding because of death threats.

Coomer’s lawsuit also targets the Trump campaign, lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, columnist Michelle Malkin, the website Gateway Pundit, Colorado activist Joseph Oltmann and One America News Network. Those claims are continuing, a spokeswoman said.

Neither Newsmax nor a Coomer spokeswoman would comment on whether Coomer was paid anything to drop the company from his lawsuit.

Newsmax also told its audience, many of them Trump supporters that “many of the states whose results were contested by the Trump campaign after the November 2020 election have conducted extensive recounts and audits, and each of these states certified the results as legal and final.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Franklin Walmart temporarily closing due to COVID-19
If you are driving near Chick-fil-A or the AT&T store, be careful driving in the area
Hole spotted in road next to Chick-Fil-A and AT&T store
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Two people ejected from ATV, injured after striking tree in Hopkins County
Serenity O'Bannon, age 1, of Beech Creek, KY, was transported by ambulance to the Muhlenberg...
1-year-old dies after collision on KY 189 in Muhlenberg County

Latest News

Astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi returned to Earth...
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth with rare night splashdown
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers...
NKorea warns US of ‘very grave situation’ over Biden speech
A large police presence can be seen outside the Oneida Casino near Austin Straubel Airport...
2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain by police
Adrienne Wikso, 64, was surfing with friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, when a shark bit her...
GRAPHIC: Surfer’s foot ‘shredded’ by shark bite at Fla. beach
Based on the wound, doctors estimate the shark was about 4 feet, probably a bull shark.
GRAPHIC: Fla. woman, 64, may need surgery after foot 'shredded' in shark attack