Number of Kentucky hemp licenses for 2021 growers, processors down

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles (R-KY) announced that the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) licensed new hemp growers and processors for this year, but numbers are down.

Quarles says he has licensed 445 hemp growers to cultivate up to 12,000 acres and 140 hemp processors and handlers for 2021. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has also licensed 3.7 million square feet of greenhouse space for production, according to a release.

However, these numbers are down compared to past years. The KDA oversaw 970 licensed growers and 178 processors in 2020. Kentucky growers reported growing 5,000 acres of hemp in 2020. Quarles blames the FDA for the uncertainty in the hemp industry.

“The biggest thing that is holding the hemp industry back not just in Kentucky, but nationally is inaction from the Food and Drug Administration,” Quarles told 13 News. “We’re going into our eighth year of producing hemp in Kentucky, so we’re almost a decade in and we still don’t have guidance from the FDA, and how they may potentially regulate hemp-derived products such as CBD.”

Of the 445 hemp growers licensed in 2021, 130 are “storage only” licenses for growers, a release from the KDA states.

Quarles says he believes there’s going to be a long-term market for hemp in Kentucky but the markets for it are unclear.

“On the national level, I’m tirelessly advocating for the FDA to give us a direction so that our processors can plan accordingly,” said Quarles. “There’s a lot of investors out there that want to get in the hemp industry, but quite frankly, they don’t know what to do because the FDA hasn’t acted.”

According to information provided by licensed hemp processors to the KDA in an end-of-year filing, processors and handlers reported $130 million in gross product sales in 2020. That compares with $193 million in gross product sales in 2019. Processors reported spending $138.9 million on capital investment projects in 2020, as compared to $207.3 million in 2019.

