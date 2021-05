OHIO CO., Ky. (WBKO) - In a Facebook post by Ohio County Public Schools, the district took the time to thank the Ohio County Public Library for providing every student in Ohio County Schools with a free comic book for Children’s Book Week May 3-9.

Each student will receive a free, age-appropriate comic book.

