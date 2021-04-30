Advertisement

Shop Local at The Garden Patch

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Garden Patch, located in the heart of historic Smiths Grove, has been a staple in the community of year.

“We have an antique shop, Kentucky Proud things, and of course flowers,” said Esli Pelly, Owner.

With every turn, you will find something unique in The Garden Patch.

“We have anything that you would want, lots of gift baskets,” said Pelly.

With warmer weather and Mother’s Day just around the corner, the Garden Patch says they are ready to help their customers find the perfect gift.

Pelly also tells 13 News how important it is to her when people shop locally, not just at her shop but also for other local shops.

“Keep our small businesses going. I have a great local support and I want all the local shops here to do great. We have lots of them and here at the Garden Patch we shop at all the stores here in Smiths Grove,” said Pelly.

The Garden Patch is located at 204 N Main Street, Smiths Grove.

