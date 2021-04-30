South Central Bank names Chris Whitfield new Bowling Green market president

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - South Central Bank has officially named Chris Whitfield the president of its Bowling Green market.

He will oversee the operations of 6 branches. Whitfield, who has already begun his duties as president, has served as the bank’s General Counsel since 2013 and will continue to do so.

Whitfield is a Bowling Green native and graduate of Greenwood High School. He attended WKU where he majored in Economics and Political Science.

